Be cool: Keep pets safe in summer heat

NEWPORT — With the arrival of summer, many pet owners want to share outdoor fun with their furry friends, but Carteret County’s animal experts say use extreme caution.
“Animals have a layer of fur we don’t have and they aren’t able to sweat,” Bridges Professional Park Animal Hospital veterinarian Dr. Laura Bailey said Friday. “While they have panting to regulate body temperature, it’s not as effective. If you want to spend time sitting on the beach with your pet, mornings or evenings are a safer time to do it.”
She further recommended leaving pets at home when driving to a destination where they will be left in a parked vehicle.
“The temperature in a vehicle can be 40 degrees higher than the air. Even on a 70-degree day, it’s not good to leave them in a parked vehicle,” Dr. Bailey said. “Just don’t do it.”
Carteret County Humane Society shelter manager Rachel Hardin agreed.
“Don’t take them with you in a vehicle,” she said. “They don’t need to be in a car this time of year. It’s the safest bet for everybody.”
Donna Youraine, vice president of the Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret, added, “Not only are we already seeing animals left in hot cars, we are seeing an increase of people using pet crates on the back of vehicles and, of course, truck beds. Truck beds, no matter the material, become extremely hot and dangerous,” Ms. Youraine said.
“We see pets left inside running cars quite often and caution owners that if the engine fails for any reason you probably won’t know until it’s too late,” Ms. Youraine continued. “Why take the chance?”
PAWS offers fliers about the dangers of leaving pets in vehicles during hot weather that can be placed on windshields of parked cars containing an animal.
Because of the seriousness of leaving dogs in vehicles in extreme temperatures, it is against the law in North Carolina to confine animals in motor vehicles under circumstances that threaten the animals’ health. Pet owners face a Class 1 or Class 2 misdemeanor should their animal suffer serious injury or die as a result.
Further, animal control officers, police officers, firefighters and rescue workers who believe an animal is in danger can enter a motor vehicle by reasonable means after making an effort to locate the vehicle owner or other person responsible for the animal.
That means if a member of the public sees a dog confined to a car and in obvious distress, they should call 911 immediately. Those calling should provide a description of the vehicle, the license plate number and where the vehicle is located.
Breeds with flat noses, such as pugs, are especially vulnerable to heat, according to Dr. Bailey.
“Flat-faced breeds are at higher risk of suffering heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” she said.
She added that she treats heat stroke patients each summer season and one has already died this year.
In addition, she treats dogs with burned pads due to people walking them on pavement that is extremely hot from the summer sun.
“I see a lot of paw pad burns,” she said. “If we can’t walk across in bare feet, we can’t expect our dogs to do it either.”
Dr. Bailey pointed out cats can be adversely affected by the heat, as well.
“Leaving cats on outdoor porches during the summer is not a good idea,” she said. “They can overheat, too.”
Other reminders she had was for boaters to keep plenty of cool, fresh water for their dogs if taking them on the water, and keep in mind they will need to be cooled off on a regular basis. Plus, if playing fetch with a dog in the heat, it’s up to the owner to stop the game before the dog gets heat exhaustion or stroke.
“Dogs won’t stop playing until they have heat stroke,” she said. “It’s up to the owners to be responsible.”
Ms. Hardin asked owners to keep pets inside in the heat, and to take precautions if the pet must be outdoors.
“Keep them in a shaded area where there is a breeze,” she said. “If you do have them outside, limit their time and try to do it in the mornings and evenings.”
If mild heatstroke is suspected, an owner can help cool a dog by placing it in a cool water bath or spraying cool water on the dog with a hose. Cold towels can also be placed on them. However, it’s important to not drop the dog’s temperature too rapidly, which can cause another set of problems.
If left unchecked, a dog can suffer heatstroke. Dr. Bailey said the first signs of heatstroke in a pet are disorientation, excessive panting, drooling, extremely red gums and sometimes vomiting.
If a cat is in heat distress, it will pant with open-mouth breathing.
Dr. Bailey said pet owners who suspect their pet is suffering from heatstroke or heat exhaustion should contact their veterinarian immediately and get them seen as soon as possible.
