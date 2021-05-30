Planning board to meet Tuesday
The Atlantic Beach Planning Board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road. The meeting is open to the public.
Expo to highlight hurricane preparedness
Carteret County Emergency Management and the Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance will host a drive-thru Hurricane Preparedness Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the former Kmart parking lot in Morehead City.
Residents and businesses will be able to get crucial, storm-related information from many vendors at one location. The expo is the county’s premier storm preparation event that connects residents with community agencies, disaster response groups and emergency services.
Food trucks will be available as well.
All recommended coronavirus safety precautions will be in place.
For more information, email. communications.cltra@gmail.com.
