A team documenting the existence and importance of right whales off the state’s coast will share their work at 6 p.m. Friday in the North Carolina Maritime Museum on Front Street in Beaufort.
North Atlantic right whale aerial observers with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute in Florida will present their program, “North Atlantic Right Whale Aerial Surveys in North Carolina.”
The researchers will address the need for right whale conservation, as well as highlight some special cases of right whales encountered in North Carolina waters.
Admission is free, and registration is not required.
“By explaining what we do — fly in small planes offshore over the Atlantic Ocean looking for and documenting whales — we aim to spark public interest about this critically endangered species,” Right Whale Aerial Team Leader Meghan Bradley explained in a statement. “We also hope to demonstrate that the plight of the North Atlantic Right Whale is directly related to the North Carolina coastal community.”
Bradley said the team collects data that directly impacts what is known of the species and contributes to their preservation such as information on behavior, body condition and calving rates. Their presentation will present that data as the team explores its significance on a broader scale.
“Our program is designed to share this ongoing research with the local community and contextualize it within the historical whaling practices of Beaufort and surrounding areas,” Bradley said.
For more information, call 252-504-7740 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
