Schools to provide food assistance over holiday break

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County school system’s child nutrition department wants to make sure no students go hungry during the Christmas holiday break, which begins Monday, Dec. 21 and continues through Tuesday, Jan. 5.
According to Carteret County Schools Communications Director Tabbie Nance, if a student is in need of meals during the break, families can fill out a form available through the school system’s website at carteretcountyschools.org. There is a link for a form on the site.
In addition, those unable to access the website can call the child nutrition department at 252-728-4583, ext. 160126.
Families are asked to submit forms by Tuesday.
Applicants can then go to West Carteret High School between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 and receive 10 frozen breakfast meals and 10 frozen lunch meals per child.
Ms. Nance said as of Wednesday, 45 students were signed up to receive meals.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
