State agency names McKay Southeast Regional Chief Technology Officer of the Year

Carteret County Schools chief technology officer Mike McKay, second from left, receives congratulations Monday from school officials for being named the Southeast Regional Chief Technology Officer of the Year by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. Standing with Mr. McKay at the school system’s central office in Beaufort are, from left, chief academic officer Jody McClenny, Mr. McKay, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson and assistant superintendent Blair Propst. (Contributed photo)