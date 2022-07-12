CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night increased the number of boat ramp permits by 10, leaving 15 for sale as of Tuesday morning.
The board acted during its meeting in the town hall.
The 10 additional permits must all go to town residents, at the request of Commissioner Steve Martin, who called in the increase a “tweak” in case some town residents haven’t been able to buy a permit under the 285-permit cap the board imposed in May.
“We may need to tweak it again” at some point, he said.
The board imposed the cap because last year 468 permits were sold to use the ramp at the end of Manatee Street. Residents have complained for years about trash, trailers and vehicles left on their properties.
The motion to approve the slight increase in the cap passed by a unanimous vote.
This year permits went on sale on June 20 to town property owners only, then July 1 to others.
In 2021-22, the annual permit for taxpaying Cape Carteret property owners, whether they live in town or not, was $100. In 2021-22, the fee for residents of nearby Bogue, Cedar Point and Peletier was $250, and the fee for all others was $350.
For 2022-23, town residents have paid $225 for the annual permit, plus $50 for one additional boat. In the past, residents could register and get permits for up to four boats.
Residents of Bogue, Cedar Point, Swansboro and Peletier have paid $500 for a permit for one boat for the year, and anyone outside that area has paid $750 for a permit for one boat.
The vast majority of the permits have been sold to Cape Carteret property owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.