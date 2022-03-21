League of Women Voters, history museum collaborate to hold reception in celebration of Women’s History Month

MOREHEAD CITY — The League of Women Voters is collaborating with the Carteret County Historical Society to host a reception Thursday at the History Museum of Carteret County to celebrate Women’s History Month in March.
The theme this year will be “Women Breaking Barriers in the 21st Century.”
The purpose of the reception is to continue to celebrate the accomplishments of women winning the right to vote more than 100 years ago and to honor local women who have made a notable impact in the community. The event will feature exhibits that highlight key suffragettes, including images of notable women in Carteret County, and a guest speaker, Carteret Community College President Dr. Tracy Mancini.
The informal reception will be between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The History Museum of Carteret County, 1008 Arendell St. in Morehead City. There will also be local chefs from Carteret County preparing their specialty appetizers, plus a silent auction that benefits the league’s educational activities, including Vote411.org, a one-stop online website for election related information, including all the candidate profiles for every race in Carteret County.
“Across the nation, local, county history museums like ours constantly endeavor to link nearby history with national events,” Steve Anderson, director of the History Museum, said. “The historical society’s partnership with the league does just that by highlighting important national milestones for women’s rights.”
This reception is open to everyone in the community and the organizers are asking for a $10 donation, which goes to support the history museum and the League of Women Voters.
The event is an opportunity to socialize with league members, discover some history of women key to the suffrage movement and to meet people who shape the county. Attendees will also hear the stories of past Women of the Year in a casual setting.
Organizers also ask attendees to please consider sponsorship or donation of a silent auction item. Contact Carol Geer, LWVCC president, at carolgeer@gmail.com with questions, sponsorship and auction items.
