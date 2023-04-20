NEWPORT — A family of six who lost their Ocracoke home to Hurricane Dorian in September 2019 has a brand new house thanks to Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity.
The nonprofit hosted a dedication ceremony April 17 at the home at 133 Lincoln Drive in Newport. Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors Chairman Brad Schultz also presented keys to the new house to Gus Sanchez and Jessica Perkins, their three children Sebastian, Sadye and Bryson. In addition, Perkins’ grandmother, Catherine Baldwin, will live in the abode.
Sanchez thanked those who made their new dwelling possible, especially the many Habitat for Humanity volunteers, organizations and businesses who helped.
“We’re excited,” Sanchez said during a telephone interview April 18. “It’s been a lot of work and a lot of patience. We’re happy and there are a lot of emotions, but mainly we are grateful to Habitat and everyone who helped out.”
Since being displaced during Hurricane Dorian, the family has had to move six times, and Sanchez said it was rewarding to finally own a home.
“I’m just so thankful that we won’t have to keep moving,” he said. “I’m just excited for the kids to finally have their own room. They haven’t had their own rooms for a long time. We’re also excited to build lifelong memories in this home.”
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Tammy Blizzard thanked all those who assisted or donated to make the build possible.
“There have been some incredible donors throughout this build,” Blizzard said.
She further thanked volunteers.
“We have had some incredible volunteer groups out in addition to our regular build crew,” she said. “Habitat can’t build without their support.”
During the ceremony, Board of Directors member Greg Sanders presented a Bible to the family and offered a Dedication Litany. Newport Mayor Dennis Barber, who is a US Coast Guard veteran, presented an American flag to the family.
The Rev. Joseph Park of St. James United Methodist Church of Newport offered the house blessing and closing prayer. Those attending were treated to a tour of the new house and light refreshments following the dedication.
For more information about Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, call 252-223-2111.
