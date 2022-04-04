MOREHEAD CITY — Local seafood dealers and recreational fishing industry members may apply to the state for relief from the effects of Hurricane Florence.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Monday, April 4 it’s accepting applications for the Federally Funded Fishery Disaster Relief Program for Hurricane Florence. Financial relief is available to eligible seafood dealers and processors, ocean fishing piers, for-hire fishing operations, and bait and tackle shops affected by Hurricane Florence.
The DMF has mailed application packets to eligible licensed seafood dealers, ocean fishing piers and for-hire fishing operations. Seafood processors and bait and tackle shops will not receive application packets in the mail but can access application instructions and materials by visiting division offices or via the division’s Economic Relief Programs webpages www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/grant-programs/economic-relief-programs.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has allocated North Carolina a net amount of $7,589,618 to assist in the economic recovery of losses and damages caused by Florence in 2018 through direct payments to qualified participants.
Applicants will be required to complete the application, affidavit, N.C. Substitute W-9, and must provide supporting materials that document revenue loss and property damage (estimates, receipts, bank statements, reports, personal trip tickets, proof of loss documentation, etc.). Financial payouts will be based on the loss of revenue in the months of September, October and November 2018 relative to the previous three-year revenue average during the same time period, along with damages caused by Florence.
Commercial fishermen and aquaculture operations were compensated by the State Funded Hurricane Florence Relief Program and are therefore not eligible to apply for this program unless they are also a member of an eligible stakeholder group.
Applications and supporting documentation must be delivered in person to the DMF Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City or mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Hurricane Relief Program, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City N.C. 28557.
Applications and all documents must be received in the Morehead City Headquarters Office or mailed and postmarked by 5 p.m. Monday, April 18. Applications and supporting documentation will not be accepted at other division offices. Applications and supporting documentation that are submitted after 5 p.m. April 18 will not be considered.
Applicants with questions regarding the spending plan or the program may contact DMF staff by email at Hurricanerelief@ncdenr.gov or by calling 252-503-3091.
