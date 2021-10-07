RALEIGH — The American Red Cross urges residents to test their smoke alarms during Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 3-9.
The Red Cross responds to 27% more home fires between November and March than in warmer months. According to the National Fire Protection Association, which is sponsoring Fire Prevention Week with the theme “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” home fires are most common in cooler months when people spend more time inside. Cooking and heating equipment are the leading causes of these fires.
“Every day, people’s lives are devastated by home fires — a threat which increases as winter approaches,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO with American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina. “Help keep your family safe now by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your two-minute fire escape drill.”
During Fire Prevention Week, officials suggest the following safety measures:
- Test your smoke alarms and practice your two-minute home fire escape drill. That is the amount of time experts say you may have to get out before it’s too late. Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.
- Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.
- Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such as batteries can become less reliable. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.
- Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home in your escape plan.
- Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.
- Tailor your escape plan to everyone’s needs in your household. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, install strobe light and bed-shaker alarms to help alert you to a fire. When practicing your plan, include any devices or people that can help you to get out safely.
- If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the ARC may be able to help. Contact your local chapter for help. Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, smoke alarm installations are limited to where they’re safe to do so.
