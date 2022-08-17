Those who attended the old Morehead City High School are invited to the 21st all-class reunion, which will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Morehead City.
Members of classes from 1940 through 1967 are invited.
Since 1999, those who attended Morehead City High School have joined annually for a reunion. The event is generally held on the Wednesday before the NC Seafood Festival, which is the first weekend of October.
This reunion serves as a time for old high school friends and classmates to reunite and reminisce.
For more information, contact Beth Garner at bgarner7@embarqmail.com or Jane Venters at janeventers@yahoo.com.
