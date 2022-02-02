Carteret County reports 2 COVID deaths Wednesday as percent positivity reaches highest rate of pandemic

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported two more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, along with 485 new confirmed cases and the highest positivity rate seen since the onset of the pandemic.
The county had a positivity rate of 30.3% as of Wednesday afternoon, up from 29.5% reported Monday and compared to a statewide rate of 24.2%.
Active cases Wednesday stood at 121, down from 155 reported Monday, while recovered cases increased to 12,521. Since March 2020, health officials have recorded 12,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
As for the deaths, the county announced in a news release Wednesday it received reports that a resident in their 80s and a resident in their 100s have died from COVID-19. Both had underlying health conditions, according to the release.
With the latest deaths, the county’s death toll stands at 110.
“All of us at Carteret County are saddened at the report of two more COVID-19 deaths within our community,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said. “We send along our sincere condolences to their families and friends at this difficult time.”
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported 25 COVID-related hospitalizations at the facility as of Wednesday afternoon, an increase from 22 hospitalizations reported Monday. Of those currently hospitalized, 13 are reportedly fully vaccinated and 12 are not vaccinated.
