CARTERET COUNTY – In the public safety battles against crime and emergency situations, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck and Morehead City Police Chief Bryan Dixon have a very effective multi-purpose tool in the box, their Special Response Team (SRT).
Sheriff Buck created the team early in his administration, and by the end of 2008, the SRT had been put together and was at the time solely made from his office’s personnel.
“Putting this team together came from the need of better dealing with high-risk situations. If we went to a hostage situation with a barricaded subject, we had to roll up there and talk someone out,” Buck said. “I remember being a deputy and calling into the sheriff’s office, explaining that there was a guy with a gun in the attic and was talking about killing himself. In response, you’d just have other deputies – dressed as the chief or in administrative personnel – roll up to these houses or situations and figure out what to do. We created the team so that we could more accurately respond to these occurrences. It gave us a way to keep the public safe, keep our officers safe, and it also provided a safer avenue of dealing with the people in their crisis.”
Less than a year later, seeing the need and success of Buck's creation, Morehead City made a similar team with Dixon at its head.
“In the beginning, and before I went to SWAT school, it was a ‘train the trainer’ kind of situation,” Dixon states. “So, I’d teach the team what I knew then and what I knew we could do. But I considered that part of the process as a ‘few-month selection process’. It was about gathering people and determining commitment.”
In 2015, the Morehead City Police Department merged the unit with Buck's team. It wasn't long before the team had its first call, a cold and rainy standoff.
Special Response Teams are not statewide but are instead found in local counties and towns and usually formed from personnel of a sheriff’s or police department.
In Carteret County’s case, the SRT is multi-jurisdictional and is open to all municipalities in the county.
“We have members from the sheriff’s office, and mostly from Morehead City’s PD. We are also supplemented by medical officers,” Buck said.
“We have a lot of fire and EMS services, paramedics and EMTs that have or do contribute,” Dixon added. “We also have retirees or near retirees that serve as well. And some larger municipalities will have their own SRTs, so it helps to build those relationships.”
A few other North Carolina counties have their own SRT units as well, such as Craven and Onslow, both of which have worked with Carteret County. All SRTs are at similar staffing levels and will sometimes experience training constraints.
Buck emphasized that all roles filled for SRTs are volunteer, and that being able to get help from other teams, locations or units is a big deal when it’s needed.
“That’s the thing about these teams – if you look at a region like Dallas or New York, there are several officers and units who do what they do every day – that is their sole job,” Buck explains. “With us, all of our deputies and folks that support our team all have their regular jobs. That’s the challenge with smaller counties and communities. We might have more people, but there might also be a bigger need, which means there’s more to do. So, it can be a challenge, even for us, to operate these teams. However, we’ve always been able to do what we need to do. It was mentioned that it’s important to have as much support as can be given, but that it is also important to have a wide variety of specialties when the situation calls for it."
Because of this, the SRT is just as eager to support other counties outside of Carteret County if requested.
“We’ve been put on standby by other counties before, and we’ve asked other counties to support us as well,” Dixon said. “We ask for support so that when those folks on the ground get fatigued, we can get replacements. If we’re going to do that, we need some idea of who we’re asking, and we like to make sure that those we work with do things with a similar mindset, quality and standard.”
Asked about the range of calls that the SRT covers, Dixon explained a matrix of things that helps the team decide if the call qualifies for that sort of specialty.
“High-risk search or arrest warrant, a person who has a history of violence against law enforcement officers, felony convictions, firearms convictions and other collected things that will lead us to believe that there will be elevated resistance if we show up,” Dixon says. “We also respond to folks in crisis that have the tools to hurt themselves or others.”
“A lot of these calls are a barricaded person who is most of the time, suicidal or has an intent to hurt others,” Buck added. “But high-risk search warrants give us advanced knowledge and allow us to better prepare and know what we’re going into. But even a couple years ago, we were called to provide detail for the President when he came into town. He flew into Bogue Airfield, and we participated as Secret Service to get him up to Cherry Point. So, we really do a bit of everything.”
When it comes to the SRT members’ qualifications, Dixon described the experience someone’s required to have before he or she can join.
“They have to have a body of experience as a law enforcement officer, paramedic or what have you,” Dixon said. “For a law-enforcement officer, to me, I can say that if you’ve worked for us for a year, you’ve at some point, had to make a use-of-force decision, multiples. You’ve had to decide to escalate or deescalate a situation. You have to have that skill set before we can decide if you’re even trainable for this job. Again, every role is volunteer. So, these are driven and motivated folks who want to make the area a better place. There’s a great deal of sacrifice that goes behind that.”
When the person is able to pass the qualifications check, they then have to go through an intense selection process, as well as several training courses. “When it comes to getting on the team, there’s two standards everyone has to meet: one, who we’re going to allow from our staff to participate; and two, the team’s participation in the selection process,” Dixon began. “This is a probationary status. While someone is in that status, we ask if they’re trainable. It’s yearlong of schooling. Then, there’s a SWAT school they’ll have to go through as well which is a bare minimum of 40 hours a week – although typically longer than that. By the end of the year, they’ll be fully operational.”
Dixon also explained that those in medical personnel will go through a tactical medical course, as well as the other courses. EMS individuals will have their own requirements they’ll be expected to meet since the SRT is a primarily law-enforcement entity.
"There are a lot of moving parts, and there’s a lot of training involved. And all training is planned out six months in advance in the year to ensure that we can ensure our absolute best," according to Dixon.
The SRT follows a set of standards and guidelines of The National Tactical Officers Association.
“We have one training a day a month – a long training day – it’s usually 12 hours or more. And every year, we’ll conduct an in-service event which is typically a three-day or more training session. There’s plenty of training topics to cover, and we try to stay on top of the fundamental stuff.” Dixon explains.
As SRT certified occurrences come up, dispatch between teams runs as smoothly as it can. Buck comments on how dispatch between everyone works when these calls come up.
“Just because we have an SRT callout doesn’t mean that everything else in the county stops,” Buck expressed. “If there’s a situation in Morehead, that doesn’t mean that I send all of my deputies to Morehead – even all of the Morehead officers aren’t going to go to that scene. But whoever does get there has to maintain and contain the situation until the SRT can show up. And the SRT doesn’t just sit inside all day, waiting to get called out. Those are officers who may be on duty too. Others may have to come from further away. If other things are occurring at the same time, we have to prioritize. If somebody’s waiting on a report of a knocked over mailbox, that’s not a priority call. If there’s a domestic problem that occurs halfway across the county, that’s more priority, and I have to send some deputies to that. So, we’re constantly dealing with other occurrences during our SRT callouts. It just depends.”
Dixon also added the importance of having a deep bench, having as many players as possible.
“If there’s a callout, we generally leave patrol alone unless they can be spared," he said. "And if there are enough people off-duty, but can respond, we can leave others on duty alone. But there are always occasions, and there will be occasions where we’re calling someone and asking if we can get another person, and what we can do to make that happen. We just do the best that we can.”
"‘Callout’ is a term for receiving a call for an SRT service," said Buck. "The SRT steps in when things get to a point beyond the capability of a ‘line level’ patrol officer and when a more specialized response is required. Since 2015, the SRT has responded to 66 calls, an average of about eight times a year."
Buck briefly discussed the current times in larger geographical locations or states who are in the middle of movements like “defund or de-weaponize the police” and knows that even in this community, their SRT vehicle gets a lot of attention. He mentioned how some people may question the necessity of certain tools like this and wished to emphasize the need and use for the weapons and tools that the PD and sheriff’s department own.
“It’s important to mention that our tools and implements are not offensive weapons, they are defensive," Buck emphasized. "All of us use our firearms to defend ourselves and others. We do not go out and offensively injure people. It’s the same with our Special Response Team and the tactics that they learn. They’re trained in a certain manner to be able to respond to these types of incidents so that we can resolve them in a more peaceful way. We have these tools to help control the situation. If there are patrol officers or deputies that show up to a situation and are not able to maintain the scene or make contact with the person they’re dealing with, there stands a greater chance of the public or that team getting hurt. These tools help us buy time, establish communication and resolve peacefully.”
Dixon also mentioned the importance of the SRT negotiators.
“Our negotiators are the stars of our team," he said. "We have five from the sheriff’s office in Morehead who are seasoned detectives, who are well-versed in knowing how to talk with and develop a relationship or rapport with people. They’re able to help people understand that the SRT isn’t there to be offensive – but that we’re there to protect everybody else and them as well. That’s our goal, every time. They are a vital piece of that team.”
Dixon also talked about his pride point of being able to conduct and allow resources for therapy and avenues of dealing with what these teams may witness on the job.
“We have a critical incident debrief," he said. "We put counselors, social workers and peers in a room, and we talk about it. After every training day, after every event, after everything, we debrief. We talk about it. You get to tell me what you think went well and what could have gone better. We offer what we can in dealing with what we deal with out there.”
The SRT has been able to resolve all but two incidents peacefully. Buck, Dixon and the rest of the sheriff and police departments risk their lives every day to do what they can in the daily safety battle for Carteret County.
