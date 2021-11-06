Time to set clocks back 1 hour as Daylight Saving Time ends

CARTERET COUNTY — For those who like an extra hour of sleep, Sunday morning is your time.
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. At this time, clocks “fall back” one hour, giving more daylight in the dark autumn and winter mornings.
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, Daylight Saving Time is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months and changing them back again in the fall. The idea is to make better use of natural daylight. Moving clocks forward one hour in the spring grants more daylight during summer evenings, while moving clocks back one hour in the fall grants more daylight during winter mornings.
Daylight Saving Time always begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.
