BEAUFORT — As the new school year begins, the Carteret County Public Library System joins forces with the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to celebrate September as Library Card Sign-up Month. This annual initiative serves as a reminder to parents, caregivers and students that obtaining a library card is the first step toward fostering academic achievement and a lifelong journey of learning.
A library card is a gateway to empowerment. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, it equips students with essential tools to thrive in the classroom and empowers individuals of all ages to pursue their aspirations and interests.
“Signing up for a library card presents a chance for discovery and personal development,” said Dorothy Howell, library director at the Carteret County Public Library System. “With an extensive range of physical and digital media collections such as Libby and Hoopla, as well as engaging programs, including vibrant book clubs and captivating story times, Carteret County Public Library System’s resources await your exploration.”
To register for a library card or explore resources and programs offered, visit any one of our five branches across Carteret County or conveniently access our services at www.carteretcountypubliclibrary.org. As a special incentive, patrons who sign up for a library card during the month of September will automatically be entered into a raffle with the chance to win an Android tablet.
Since its inception in 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has annually marked the beginning of the school year. Throughout September, the ALA and libraries nationwide unite together to ensure that every child receives their own library card, fostering a lifelong love for learning and exploration.
For further details, visit the Carteret County Public Library System’s website at www.carteretcountypubliclibrary.org or connect with a librarian during operational hours.
