MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College is looking at ways to improve the success rate of students in English and math.
The college has placed a special emphasis on improving the performance of first-time fall semester students who are seeking associate degrees as well as those planning to transfer to a four-year college or university.
CCC administrators updated the college’s trustees on the effort during the board’s Jan. 11 meeting.
“We feel confident that with the supports we have in place we will see improvement,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said.
College trustees had expressed concern over the performance of students in English and math following the September release of the 2022 N.C. Community College System Performance Measures for Student Success report, which assesses community colleges in: credit English success, credit math success, basic skills progress, first-year progression of students, curriculum completion rate, licensure passing rate and college transfer performance.
CCC exceeded the system’s minimal baseline in both English and math, but fell below the state average. The results of the report were based on those who were attending the community college during the 2018 fall semester.
CCC vice president Dr. Maggie Brown said the college has implemented several measures since 2018 she believes will bring improvement in English and math scores. As part of the college’s enrollment process, CCC now asks that students take math and English within the first year of entering college.
Beginning in fall 2020, CCC also increased adviser training for all those who assist during the enrollment process.
Third, in fall 2020, the college integrated NetTutor in its learning platform, which offers tutoring 24 hours a day, seven days a week in both math and English.
Dr. Brown said her staff has “drilled down” into the performance data to see where added improvements are needed.
As for the success rate of students in college-level English in the 2022 performance report, Dr. Brown said 212 out of 350 students attempted an English course. Of those, 91% of Career and College Promise high school students earned a ‘C’ or higher. Career and College Promise offers high school students the ability to attend certain college courses and earn both high school and college credit.
About 86% of traditional college students who attempted an English course earned a ‘C’ or better.
In college-level math, 159 out of 350 attempted a math course. Of those, 86% of Career and College Promise high school students earned a ‘C’ or better. Of traditional college students, 67% earned a ‘C’ or higher.
Dr. Brown said she believes Career and College Promise students tend to do better than traditional students because they are still taking or recently took math courses in high school so the information is fresh. For traditional students, “some of them may not have taken math for 10 years,” she said.
The college offers classes for those who have been out of school for sometime and need refreshers in math and English. However, she said it was also important for first-time students to take math and English during their first year of college, especially if they recently graduated from high school so the skills will be fresh.
CCC trustee Catherine Parker agreed it was important for new college students to go ahead and take math as soon as possible. She asked if college counselors worked with high school guidance counselors to coordinate math courses being taken.
“Parents want their kids to have no gaps (between high school and the community college),” Parker said.
Dr. Brown said high school guidance counselors would be meeting with college counselors later in January and she would ask that the matter be discussed.
Trustee Dee Meshaw also agreed it was important for new college students, especially those taking high level math courses, to take them early in their college career. She said it would be a good idea to have high school students take math during their last spring semester of high school, then take it in the fall at the community college.
“I agree with Catherine about the gaps,” Meshaw said.
Parker further asked if the college could offer tutoring services in math and English to high school students.
Dr. Mancini said all Career and College Promise high school students have access to the college’s tutoring services. Parker suggested it would be even better if the college could offer tutoring assistance to other high school students who aren’t enrolled in Career and College Promise courses.
Meshaw added there are online tutoring courses available for high school students, but “they can be very expensive. There is a huge need that is not being met.”
Dr. Mancini said while the college can offer some tutoring services to other high school students, “we don’t want to jeopardize services to our students. CCP dual enrolled students are treated as our students and have access to all of our services.”
