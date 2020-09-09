Newport council to meet Thursday
The Newport Town Council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom at 200 Howard Blvd.
The public may attend the meeting online via Zoom. Anyone interested in participating may request an invitation by sending an email to Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk at tfulk@townofnewport.com.
Mobile unit to visit CCC
The Invision Diagnostics mobile 3D mammography unit will be at Carteret Community College Monday and Tuesday.
Those 35 years of age or older who have not had a mammogram in the past year may be eligible. People ages 35-39 are eligible for one scan within those years, and those age 40 and older are eligible annually.
Invision will process everything through the participant’s insurance, so there is no out-of-pocket cost. All images will be compared to the previous year’s images and read by a Breast Imaging Fellowship board-certified radiologist and sent to the patient’s primary care provider.
Those wanting to participate will need to make an appointment. They should bring their insurance card and driver’s license at the time of the appointment.
People are asked to wear a mask during their appointment. Workers will have one patient in the mobile coach at a time and will disinfect between each patient.
To make an appointment, visit wtkgut9vqq.timetap.com or call 877-318-1349, press 1.
DMF accepts commercial fishing license applications
There’s still time for anyone seeking a commercial fishing license to submit an application to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.
The DMF Standard Commercial Fishing License Eligibility Board will meet by teleconference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. The public may listen to the meeting through a conference call by dialing 704-342-9998. To avoid disrupting the meeting, members of the public are asked to mute themselves and not announce their names when they call.
The board will consider applications that are deemed complete and were submitted by Wednesday, Sept. 30. The board meets two to three times a year to consider license applications.
For directions on applying for a commercial fishing license, go to portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/commercial-fishing-license-information and click on the Eligibility Pool Application link.
For more information on the meeting, contact division license eligibility clerk Ann Bordeaux-Nixon at 910-796-7261 or by email at Ann.Bordeaux-Nixon@ncdenr.gov.
