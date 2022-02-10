Newport employee pay study continues with results expected by May

NEWPORT — Town officials will have the final results of an ongoing town personnel study, complete with a new town employee pay plan, by May.
The town council met for a discussion workshop Monday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. During the workshop, Management and Personnel Services Group representative Becky Veazey gave the council a presentation on the ongoing personnel study of town staff MAPS has been conducting at the council’s request. Ms. Veazey said this study consists of both a job classification and pay study and drafting an updated personnel policy.
“The classification side is about what duties are involved with which jobs,” Ms. Veazey said. “The pay side is, based on the duties involved, what is a reasonable pay rate for a job.”
Part of the study’s purpose is to help town officials with employee hiring and retention by determining what qualifications and training to look for, as well as what pay rates to use to be competitive in the hiring market. The council has voiced concerns at public meetings in recent years about potential understaffing in certain departments, including the police department.
Councilman David Heath said during the workshop the marketplace for municipal employees is “highly competitive.”
“We want to be equitable with what we pay people,” he said, “but we have to be realistic with what we can afford.”
Councilman Mark Eadie seemed to agree, though he also said one of the local competitors for prospective employees is Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock.
“We have to balance our budget every year,” Mr. Eadie said, “and compete with a federal entity that doesn’t have to balance its budget.”
Ms. Veazey went over the study process with the council during the workshop. Part of the process is a market analysis to determine pay scales being used by Newport officials’ direct hiring competitors. Hiring market changes are taken into consideration, as well, while job classifications – which can determine what pay scale to apply – are based on factors such as difficulty of duties, the amount of public contact, education and experience requirements, physical effort, work environment and hazards and supervision the position receives and provides other employees.
In other news at Monday’s workshop, the council discussed a resident proposal to pursue building a dog park. Mr. Eadie said Newport residents have expressed interest in seeing a dog park, though some have voiced concern it may take funding away from other important town services.
Mr. Eadie went on to stress that if the council were to pursue a dog park, it wouldn’t negatively affect Newport’s municipal services.
“No amount of funding is insignificant,” he said, “but investments in parks and recreation are investments in the town, making it a better place to live.”
