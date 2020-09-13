Pine Knoll Shores receives more sales tax revenue than anticipated

PINE KNOLL SHORES — With the coronavirus pandemic resulting in many businesses closed and travel restricted for weeks, Pine Knoll Shores staff expected sales and use tax revenue would be very low, but the resulting numbers surprised them.
The town board of commissioners met for its regular meeting Wednesday in the town hall boardroom and online via Zoom. During the meeting, Town Finance Officer and Assistant Manager Julie Anderson talked about the financial effects of the pandemic.
“April came in under my estimates (for sales and use tax revenue),” Ms. Anderson said. “May came in over, and June was the first time I’ve seen six figures from sales and use tax (revenue).”
Ms. Anderson said she confirmed the revenue numbers with state officials. She said state officials attribute it to a combination of unemployment payments, stimulus checks and businesses reopening.
“The general fund is going to see a surplus this year of about $30,000,” Ms. Anderson said. “We don’t know if this trend will continue.”
State officials issued various business and travel restrictions in mid-March, but have been gradually rolling them back. At the time of Wednesday’s meeting, Gov. Roy Cooper had moved the state into phase 2.5 of the coronavirus reopening plan, and in response, the board unanimously approved allowing department heads to attend board meetings in-person
The action was taken in response to the increased maximum attendance size included in the latest reopening phase. Town Clerk Charlie Rocci informed the board indoor gatherings are now allowed to have up to 25 participants, an increase from the previous limit of 10 participants. He said he’d measured the board room, and it could fit up to 18 people while still maintaining 6 feet between participants.
Since the pandemic began, the public has only been allowed to participate in board meetings online via Zoom. Commissioner Bill Knecht voiced reluctance to resume in-person public participation in municipal meetings.
“I know the number of positive COVID-19 tests has gone up in this zip code,” Mr. Knecht said. “If they number goes up for Pine Knoll Shores, I’d be reluctant to open these meetings to the public. If there’s a situation with a (public) hearing, we might make an exception for those involved.”
In other news at Wednesday’s meeting, Town Manager Brian Kramer informed the board Carteret-Craven Electrical Cooperative plans to trim trees near power lines in Pine Knoll Shores in October. Mr. Kramer said the cooperative intends to trim trees near the lines to a point 6 feet below the lowest power line in a given area and 10 feet laterally from the furthest line out.
Mr. Kramer said there have been concerns raised by staff and the town’s Community Appearance Commission. Town officials are considering removing and replacing certain trees, so they’ll no longer pose a safety risk to the power lines.
Mr. Kramer said the CAC chairperson intends to meet with CCEC representatives to determine which trees need to be relocated and replaced.
“This will take a sizeable amount of public information,” Mr. Kramer said. “We’ve have horribly misshapen trees (from trimming) in the past.”
Mr. Kramer also said staff intends to discuss paying for replacement trees.
The following also occurred during Wednesday’s board meeting:
- The board unanimously approved a budget amendment adding $200,000 to the general fund, $21,000 to the beach capital reserve fund, $2,000 to the beach expense reserve fund and $32,000 to the water enterprise fund. The amendment allocates capital project funds carried over from fiscal year 2019-20.
- The board unanimously authorized Mr. Kramer to submit an application to the N.C. Division of Coastal Management to take part in its resilient coastal communities program. Mr. Kramer said the town’s strategic planning committee has bene discussing resiliency issues and wants to apply.
- The board voted 2-3, with commissioners Larry Corsello, Alicia Durham and Ted Goetzinger opposed, to send back to the planning board an ordinance amendment approved in March allowing HVAC and generators to encroach into residential setbacks up to 48 inches. Commissioner Bill Knecht expressed concerns about the possibility of property owners putting HVAC units or generators out in the open on property that isn’t built out. Since the board didn’t vote in favor of sending this amendment back to the planning board, the issue is now dead, according to town attorney Neil Whitford.
- The board unanimously went into closed session to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken.
- Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Jackson gave a presentation to the board.
