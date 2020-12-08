CARTERET COUNTY — With coronavirus restrictions in place and most events canceled, the Carteret County school system’s middle and high school music directors and students have created a few virtual and outdoor performance opportunities for the public to enjoy:
- Saturday, 4 p.m.: West Carteret High School band to perform drive-thru concert in school parking lot.
- Tuesday, Dec. 15, 8:15 a.m.: Newport Middle School Cohort A will perform a holiday livestreamed band concert.
- Tuesday, Dec. 15, 3:15 p.m.: Beaufort Middle School sixth-grade band will perform livestreamed holiday concert.
- Tuesday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.; Croatan High School ensemble will perform at at The Market at Cedar Point.
- Thursday, Dec. 17, 3:15 p.m.: Beaufort Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade band will perform livestreamed holiday concert.
- Thursday, Dec. 17, 4 p.m.: WCHS choirs will present Sounds of the Season at Camp Albemarle in Newport.
- Thursday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m.: CHS choirs will perform virtually on Facebook and Instagram.
- Friday, Dec. 18, 8:15 a.m.: NMS Cohort B will perform livestreamed holiday concert.
- Broad Creek and Morehead City Middle School bands will digitally record holiday concerts which will be available to view beginning Monday, Dec. 21.
