ATLANTIC BEACH — State-mandated ordinance amendments are going to the Atlantic Beach Town Council Monday, April 27 with the support of the planning board.
The town planning board met virtually for its regular meeting Tuesday via the Zoom meeting platform.
During the meeting, the board unanimously recommended, in two separate actions, the council adopt a one-year cumulative provision in the substantial damage and substantial improvement designations within the Flood Plain Development Ordinance and in design standards applicability. The recommendations will go to the council at its regular meeting April 27.
Town Planning and Zoning Director Michelle Eitner said during Tuesday’s meeting that town staff had initially been looking into the one-year provisions as voluntary amendments to improve the town’s community rating in the state flood insurance program.
“As we were looking at this we found it’s a required provision (by the General Assembly),” she said.
The proposed provisions are for the 50% marker for building code compliance. The existing Unified Development Ordinance says if a building has to be repaired, renovated, rehabilitated for 50% of its value or more, then it must meet the existing UDO.
However, the existing UDO doesn’t provide a timeframe to measure a given repair project for the purpose of determining a dollar figure for the project’s value. Ms. Eitner said the proposed provisions will accumulate the value of repair/renovation/rehabilitation work done on a building in a one-year period, measured from the beginning of the project.
“This prevents contractors from phasing work,” she said.
The measure is proposed to prevent repair/renovation/rehabilitation work from being spaced out over multiple projects in an attempt to circumvent the 50% threshold.
In other news at the meeting, the board unanimously recommended the council approve a change to a grade determination figure in the UDO. The change would reflect the existing ordinance, which says the height of a building is measured from the lowest point on a given lot.
The planning board previously recommended to the council an ordinance amendment to change how building height is measured, instead measuring from the average natural grade of a given lot. However, the council rejected the recommendation at its regular meeting Feb. 24 and instead remanded the grade determination figure change back to the board.
Planners also recommended to the council approval of a minor modification to the major site plan for Windfare, a proposed 18-unit, 9-duplex housing project. Among the modifications are a change from condominium-style ownership to townhouse ownership, an increase for the size of the proposed playground and a new bulkhead to straighten the shoreline of the project.
