BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners considered a funding request from The Bridge Downeast last week, the first the program’s nearly decade-long history, but commissioners did not immediately agree to a contribution.
Michelle Nolin, a member of The Bridge Downeast Board of Directors, presented at commissioners’ regular meeting April 19 on the program and reason for the funding request. She asked for a yearly contribution of $45,000 in unrestricted funds from the county to cover the costs of building maintenance, as well as to increase programming.
“We are seeking $45,000 a year from the county to help sustain the strong program that we’ve built, not only for our after-school and our summer programming for kids, but also for the Carteret Community College classes that we’re able to offer, as well as the community events and the other ways that we serve Down East families and the 13 Down East communities,” Ms. Nolin said.
The Bridge Downeast is a 21st Century Community Learning Center, a federally funded program administered through the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. It offers after-school academic and cultural enrichment, as well as summer camps and adult learning classes through a partnership with CCC. The after-school and summer programs are for students in kindergarten through 8th grade.
Starting in the 2021-22 academic year, Ms. Nolin said the 21st Century Community Learning Center Program will decrease its annual contribution to The Bridge Downeast by at least 5% due to the county’s recent reclassification as a Tier 3 economically distressed county, the least distressed tier.
“We’re going to have to live with that loss for three years because that’s a three-year grant, it’s one of the prime reasons why we’re here today seeking funding from you all for the first time,” she told commissioners last week.
Ms. Nolin said The Bridge Downeast has faced other financial challenges this year in particular due to the coronavirus pandemic limiting its ability to fundraise. In addition, the grants the program receives are often restrictive and do not fully cover expenses like transportation and building upkeep.
Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who represents Down East among other areas, urged his fellow commissioners to consider the request as the county crafts its budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. He said he feels it is a good program that helps children academically and socially.
Commissioner Robin Comer, however, said he didn’t feel totally comfortable giving unrestricted funds without knowing how they’d be used.
“You’re asking for unrestricted funds, that’s kind of a big ask for tax dollars,” he said.
The county board did not take immediate action on the funding request, but commissioners could decide work the contribution in to the 2021-22 budget.
In other business at the regular meeting April 19, commissioners approved the consent agenda, which included the following items:
- Approved minutes of the March 3 seminar and March 15 regular meeting.
- Approved tax releases, refunds and collector’s report.
- Approved the Governmental Accounting Standards Board Standard 48 Fiduciary Activities and supporting budget amendment, $450,000.
- Approved beach nourishment phase three budget amendment, $33,984,000. This amendment appropriates $13.8 million of county beach nourishment restricted funds and $20.1 million of Emerald Isle Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement for beach nourishment.
- Approved proclamation designated April as North Carolina 811 Safe Digging Month.
- Approved requested funds for the purchase of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant voting equipment.
- Approved CARES fund budget amendment, $76,610.
- Approved renewal of the contract with the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market.
- Approved release of $79,982 in reserve funds to Beaufort EMS for replacing aging cardiac monitors/defibrillators.
- Approval proclamation in honor of National Library Week.
- Approved revised funding plan for the Home and Community Care Block Grant.
- Approved award of window replacement/repair of weather rot at the County Department of Social Services building.
- Accepted funding agreement addendum for $556,415 from the Division of Public Health, Communicable Disease Branch to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.
- Approved Down East Fire Department to purchase a 1998 Ford F-450 from Otway Fire and Rescue for $13,500.
- Approved the change order for the Old Ferry Channel dredging project and corresponding budget amendment, $333,135.
