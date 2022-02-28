After multi-year pause, CedarFest to return Halloween weekend

CEDAR POINT — CedarFest – a celebration of crafts, food, music and small town life in western Carteret County – will return in 2022 after a couple years of absence.
Town commissioners, during their monthly meeting in town hall Feb. 22, picked Saturday, Oct. 29 as the date for the festival, opting to go with a fall date instead of the July dates of the past.
Part of the reason, town manager David Rief said during the meeting, is that the town hopes to get some financial support from the Carteret County Tourism Development Authority, which is now focused more on attracting visitors in the spring and fall “shoulder” seasons.
Another reason: July is often oppressively hot, and a bad thunderstorm has hampered the festival on occasion.
Two commissioners – Josh Reilly and Pam Castellano – favored keeping the festival in the summer, but commissioners Gary Bray, Frankie Winberry and
John Nash outvoted them.
“I like October, when it’s not so hot,” Mr. Bray said.
Mr. Rief said a spring date is not feasible, at least for this year, because it takes months to plan and organize the festival.
Ms. Castellano said she likes summer more and added that she would be busy on most of the weekends in October.
The board agreed unanimously, however, to not try to make the daylong festival bigger than it has been, as some people have suggested. It usually attracts 6,000 to 10,000 people for the craft and food vendors, activities for children and local bands.
Commissioners also turned thumbs down to one idea that would almost surely have attracted people from a wider area but changed the nature of the event – a beer tent or beer garden.
Mayor Scott Hatsell, who votes only to break ties, was adamantly opposed.
“That’s not what Cedar Point is,” he said. “Cedar Point has always been about children: Easter egg hunts, Toys for Tots, Operation Bundle Up (collecting coats for students).
“I’m not for a beer garden, where people can get drunk and then get out on the roads. I don’t think that’s what Cedar Point is.”
Mr. Bray agreed, noting that the site of the festival will be the town’s Boathouse Creek Walking Trails park, where alcohol is prohibited.
“We’re more family friendly,” Mr. Bray said.
The board didn’t officially vote on the concept, but it was a clear consensus.
The next step to make the committee a reality is get residents involved, including on a planning committee. Many town residents usually volunteer at the festival, too.
All the commissioners said they’re excited that the popular festival will reappear, regardless of the season.
The town received state grant money for the purchase of the 56 acres of land for the natural area park, and because of a conservation easement can only hold two events per year there. Events and structures are also limited to a small part of the park.
In addition to grant money, the town used funds from a $2.5 million bond referendum voters overwhelmingly approved in 2018. The heavily wooded park, as its name implies, is crisscrossed with trails and offers stunning vistas of the creek and White Oak River.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.