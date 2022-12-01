CARTERET COUNTY — With National Influenza Vaccination Week set for Dec. 5-9, the County Health Department is reminding the public to get a flu shot as soon as possible to protect themselves and their communities.
While it is ideal to get a flu shot before flu starts spreading in the community, getting vaccinated later is still beneficial during most seasons. Flu most commonly peaks in February and significant activity can continue into May, so there is still time to get vaccinated.
Health officials encourage residents to go to their doctor or local pharmacy to get a flu shot and encourage loved ones to do the same. They can also receive a vaccination at the health department.
In addition to getting vaccinated, health officials advise covering your mouth when you cough and using proper hand-washing to protect against the flu.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends flu vaccinations for all individuals 6 months of age and older.
People who are strongly encouraged to receive the flu shot because they may be at higher risk for complications include:
Children ages 6 months through 4 years.
Pregnant women.
People 50 years of age or older.
People age 6 months and older with chronic health problems.
People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Health care workers, household contacts and caregivers or people who live with a person at high risk for complications from the flu.
Out-of-home caregivers of children younger than 6 months old.
The County Health Department offers flu shots at its immunization clinic in Morehead City. To schedule an appointment, call 252-728-8550, option 2, during normal business hours. For the latest information on the flu shot, visit the health department’s website at carteretcountync.gov/1148/2022-2023-FLU.
