Carteret County high school students report for expanded in-person classes

OCEAN — It was another school opening of sorts Monday as the majority of Carteret County’s public high school students reported back to classrooms for four days of in-person instruction per week.
Parents and students at Croatan High School said they were cautiously optimistic about transitioning to Plan A, which allows four days of in-person learning, versus Plan B, which allowed only two days in classrooms, with three days remote.
Students can also opt to continue fully remote the remainder of the academic year.
“I think it will help me a lot,” freshman Tanner Miller, who has been attending on the Plan B schedule, said. “My grades have really gone down.”
His mother, Vicky Miller, agreed.
“I think it will be beneficial for him, but I am concerned about the layout of the classrooms,” Ms. Miller said. “Hopefully the teachers are using all of the safety precautions. I believe his grades will improve.”
Parent Brandy Edwards, who has two students at CHS, had mixed feelings.
“I had one fully remote last semester. I think educationwise, this is the best way. But how it plays out with COVID is yet to be determined,” Ms. Edwards said. “I’m not faulting the teachers, because I think they are doing the best they can in a difficult situation.”
Her daughter, Chanyn Strickland, a sophomore, also had mixed emotions.
“I think it’s super early to go back without everybody vaccinated, but educationwise it’s a good decision,” she said. “When I was virtual I failed two of my four classes. Last year I was an A/B student. There’s just a mental block at home trying to do everything remote. It’s hard to teach yourself subjects.”
Junior Hayley Jernigan, who attended on the hybrid schedule prior to Monday, said, “I wish we had done this sooner. I think it’s going to help a lot of kids’ grades and mental health.”
CHS Assistant Principal Chris Davis said he was excited to get students back in classrooms four days, with Wednesdays remaining a remote learning day.
“We still have several students who have opted to remain remote,” he said. “We’re excited to see most of our students back in classrooms. We have a lot of plans in place to keep students safe. We’ll be doing a lot of sanitizing and keeping distances as much as possible.”
English teacher Kathryn Dyer, who was assisting with temperature checks as students exited vehicles to enter the building, said, “I think that being face-to-face is very important. We are going to be doing everything we can to keep them safe.”
High school students transitioned from Plan B to Plan A after the County Board of Education voted for the shift during an emergency meeting March 11.
Middle school students, who are currently attending on Plan B, report on the Plan A schedule Monday, March 29. Elementary students remain on Plan A, which has been their schedule the entire school year.
After the March 11 school board vote, parents had to indicate whether they wanted their student to attend in-person or remotely. At CHS, 75.5% of parents opted for their students to attend in-person. The majority of parents at East Carteret and West Carteret high schools and the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, as well as at all middle schools, opted to send children back to classrooms four days a week.
The school with the highest percentage returning to in-person instruction is Newport Middle School, with 95.4%. The school with the lowest percentage of students returning to four days a week in classrooms is MaST, at 60%.
The move to Plan A was made possible after the General Assembly approved Senate Bill 220, which allows school districts to adhere to Plan B or move to Plan A as long as safety precautions are in place.
Gov. Roy Cooper also retains the option to require districts to return to a hybrid or virtual plan if he feels it’s necessary.
County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson opted to keep Wednesdays as a remote learning day under Plan A because many middle and high school teachers instruct both in-person and remotely.
Dr. Jackson said Monday he was excited to see more students back in classrooms.
“As I have visited in our high schools today, I have witnessed great excitement in each school,” he said. “Teachers are happy to have students back and students are looking forward to reconnecting with friends who may have been in a different cohort. I am very proud of our administrators, teachers, and staff who have all worked very hard to be prepared for this day. I am grateful for all who have advocated for our students. We are looking forward to our middle schoolers returning next week.”
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had previously recommended students and teachers maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others in classrooms, Friday, the CDC announced in most cases students could maintain 3 feet as long as students wear masks and there is not a high COVID spread rate in the community.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
