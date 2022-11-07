MOREHEAD CITY — Bells will soon be ringing at county businesses when volunteers report for The Salvation Army Red Kettle bell-ringing campaign to seek donations to help the county’s needy.
The Salvation Army will kick off the 2022 campaign at noon Nov. 10 in front of Belk in Morehead City.
Kettles will start showing up at area businesses Nov. 11. Volunteers are needed to ring bells at the kettles from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, excluding Sundays and Thanksgiving Day. The kettle drive will end at 2 p.m. Dec. 24.
Money raised during the annual Red Kettle campaign helps provide toys and food for needy county families for Christmas, and supports The Salvation Army’s social services programs and operations costs throughout the year.
Major Goldfarb said funds raised during the campaign are needed more than ever because many county residents are struggling due to inflation and rising costs of food, rent and utilities.
“This time of year, a great way to help our neighbors with food for their table, heat in their homes and toys for children is to ring the bell,” he said.
Following is the list of locations where bells will be rung for the 2022 campaign: Lowes Foods in Morehead City and Cape Carteret, Hobby Lobby in Morehead City, Walmart in Morehead City and Belk in Morehead City (Saturdays only).
To volunteer to ring bells, call Major Goldfarb at 252-269-3087.
Those wanting to make monetary donations can mail checks to The Salvation Army, 2800 Bridges St., Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Donations can also be made by going to salvationarmycarolinas.org/moreheadcity.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.