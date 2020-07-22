Church sets distribution
The First United Methodist Feeds program will sponsor the distribution of more than 30,000 pounds of chicken and cheese beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday at Martha’s Mission Cupboard at 901 Bay St. in Morehead City.
This is a free distribution and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Morehead City Police Department will assist with traffic that will be routed downtown through Bay Street.
Organizer Waylon Bell said FUMC Feeds will help distribute food to rural communities of Carteret County via fire and EMS departments. For more information, contact Mr. Bell at 252-342-2461.
Council to meet Thursday
The Newport Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom.
The council may open and continue a public hearing for a property rezoning, award a bid for town hall roof repairs and award a contract for an emergency watershed project.
Members of the public may attend the meeting via Zoom. Public comment will be limited to the public hearing. Anyone interested in participating can email Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk at tfulk@townofnewport.com by 3 p.m. Thursday.
