Fire totals mobile home in Atlantic Beach Sunday morning

ATLANTIC BEACH — A fire early that destroyed a mobile home in Atlantic Beach early Sunday remains under investigation, according to the Atlantic Beach fire chief.
Chief Michael Simpson told the News-Times the Carteret County Fire Marshal’s office is continuing to investigate a fire that occurred at 2:43 a.m. Sunday at 208 Forrest Knoll Drive.
Fire crews from Atlantic Beach, Morehead City, Pine Knoll Shores and Beaufort responded to the report, finding a singlewide mobile home “fully engulfed in flames.”
“The damage to the mobile home was a total loss,” Chief Simpson said in his Monday email. “The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes and extinguished within 1 1/2 hours.”
The mobile home wasn’t occupied at the time, and Chief Simpson said the occupant, whom he was unable to identify, had left town several days prior.
“There were no fire personnel or civilian injuries,” the chief said. “The adjacent home at 210 Forrest Knoll Drive received fire damage to the exterior siding and broken windows with some smoke and water damage to an interior bedroom, as well as a small boat parked between the two residences, which was a total loss.”
The fire caused additional alarms to go off in the area, as well.
Chief Simpson said they received report of a possible structure fire at the Hilton Double Tree Resort on West Fort Macon Road at 3:13 a.m. Atlantic Beach, Morehead City and Indian Beach responded to multiple fire alarm pull station activations on the upper floors of the resort.
“Upon further investigation, it was found that there was no fire,” Chief Simpson said. “Smoke had travelled from the fire on Forrest Knoll (Drive) and entered the building through the exterior doors on the north stairwell of the Doubletree.”
The smoke was evacuated from the hotel, the fire alarm system was reset and all occupants were moved back into the building, according to the chief.
