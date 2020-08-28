Harkers Island drawbridge closed to boat traffic

HARKERS ISLAND — The Harkers Island drawbridge is closed temporarily to boat traffic, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday morning.
Earlier this week, NCDOT bridge maintenance staff determined the drawbridge would not open, so boats could not pass through. NCDOT determined it was due to failed gears that are used to open and close the bridge.
With additional NCDOT inspectors, staff will continue to examine the scope of the repairs needed and then determine a timeline of when it can reopen to boat traffic. Vehicles are still permitted to cross.
When more information is available, NCDOT will provide another update.
