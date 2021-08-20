Forecasters warn of rip currents, rough surf with Tropical Storm Henri offshore

NEWPORT — Local weather forecasters are advising beachgoers there’s a high risk of rip currents and rough surf due to Tropical Storm Henri.
The National Weather Service’s Newport office issued a warning Thursday afternoon that swells from Henri will affect Carteret County beaches this weekend.
According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. Friday advisory, the latest available, Henri is about 345 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras and about 745 miles south of Montauk Point, N.Y. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving northwest at 7 mph. It’s minimum central barometric pressure is 29.42 inches.
The NHC forecasts Henri will continue north through the weekend, strengthening to a hurricane sometime Saturday morning.
While Henri is forecast to remain over the ocean and away from the North Carolina coast, local NWS meteorologists expect rough surf and a potential for life-threatening rip currents this weekend.
“There’s also potential for minor beach erosion and localized overwash of very weak/vulnerable dunes around times of high tide this weekend,” the NWS Newport office said. “In addition, numerous showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected Friday afternoon and evening. Localized flooding will be possible.”
According to the Newport office’s website, weather.gov/mhx, a beach hazards statement is in effect through Friday evening. Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves are expected in the surf zone along all of North Carolina’s beaches.
According to the NWS extended forecast, there’s a 40% chance of thunderstorms in Carteret County Friday, increasing to 60% Friday night, dipping to 50% later in the night. The chances will drop to 40% Saturday, then drop further to 30% Saturday night, rising to 40% Sunday, then dropping to 30% Sunday night.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
