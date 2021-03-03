Board sets workshop
The Carteret County Board of Education will hold a work session at 9 a.m. Thursday to discuss its 2021-22 operating budget recommendations. The meeting will be in the school system’s administrative office at 107 Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
The work session will operate within current COVID-19 restriction guidelines. A limited number of chairs for the public will be available to adhere to social distancing requirements. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-seated basis.
No action will be taken at this work session.
