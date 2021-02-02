School officials express frustration over governor’s reopening guidance

BEAUFORT — After N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s Tuesday press conference urging local school districts to reopen, Carteret County Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson shared frustrations that he had hoped all students would be allowed to return to class, but for the time being will not.
Instead, it appears Carteret County Schools will continue on the schedule of having elementary students attend on Plan A, which allows all students to attend in person with as much social distancing as possible, and middle and high schools students on Plan B, which is a combination of in-person and remote instruction. There will continue to be a virtual option, as well.
“Quite frankly, we thought we would have the opportunity to be able to return all students to Plan A. As the governor began to speak his comments were a bit unclear,” Dr. Jackson said during the Tuesday County Board of Education meeting in Beaufort.
Dr. Jackson said just prior to the governor’s press conference, school districts received a document that contained a list of mandated guidelines and requirements from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services that districts must follow in order to allow all students to return to classrooms. Part of those guidelines state that middle school and high school students can only return to classrooms under Plan A if they maintain 6-foot social distancing at all times. Dr. Jackson said the school district would not be able to abide by that guideline if all middle and high school students return to class.
“We can’t get all of our students 6 feet apart,” he said.
For now, Dr. Jackson said the school system would have to remain under its current operations.
He added that while the governor stated local school boards would have the authority to make a decision, without being able to meet the 6-foot guideline, it would be up to the governor to grant districts the flexibility to bring all students back without that restriction.
“We are waiting for the governor to grant that authority,” Dr. Jackson said.
He said he was especially frustrated because Gov. Cooper’s office had met Monday virtually with the state’s school superintendents and led them to believe they would be able to allow all students to return after today’s conference.
“I met with our middle school and high school principals this morning to develop a Plan A for reopening our middle and high schools,” he said. “Then, at 2 p.m. today the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released the document, Public Health Toolkit for grades K-12, that outlines the plan we must follow.”
Dr. Jackson said as he went through the plan this afternoon, he quickly found guidelines that most middle and high schools across the state would not be able to follow.
In addition to the 6-foot social distancing requirement for middle and high schools, both plans require no more than one student ride in a seat on a school bus unless they are sitting next to members of their own family. He said the district would not be able to meet that guideline if all middle school and high school students return.
“We are very disappointed in what we heard today,” Dr. Jackson said. “We have a Plan A ready to return our middle school students and high school students to classrooms. We believe we can safely do it. But our board does not have the authority to do it. It has to now come from the governor. I know there is legislation making its way through the General Assembly that might allow us to do it, but until that passes, there is nothing our local board can do.”
After the meeting, Dr. Jackson said he believed the reason the governor held the press conference was to encourage the 25 school districts in the state that have not returned any students to classrooms to begin the process.
County Board of Education Chairperson Clark Jenkins also vented frustration over the announcement.
“Parents and school people have been reaching out to politicians and the health departments to get our voices heard. But it appears we’re not being heard,” he said. “I have an eighth-grader and a sophomore that are being affected by this. It also affects my wife, it affects me and it affects my friends. Students are suffering. At what point do we stand up and do something? These kids are suffering.”
Board member Kathryn Chadwick agreed.
“I was disappointed to hear the announcement,” she said. “The governor mentioned twice local control. We say we can safely do it, then they come up with a tool kit that doesn’t allow us to do it.”
Board member John McLean said as well as being concerned for students, he was concerned about teachers not yet having their COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Do we know when our teachers will be able to receive vaccinations? Mr. McLean asked.
During Tuesday’s press conference, state officials, taking questions from reporters, said teachers would not be moved up in the state’s prioritized vaccination plan and remain “essential workers,” a category is currently not eligible to receive the vaccine.
Dr. Jackson said the best case scenario would be mid-April or early May under the state’s current vaccination plan.
“The hold up is at the state and federal level with vaccinations, it’s not at our county level,” Dr. Jackson said.
He added that Assistant Superintendent Blair Propst met recently with County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon to develop a plan for vaccinating teachers and school staff.
“We’ll be sending out a survey to staff to see who wants to get vaccinated,” Dr. Jackson said.
In the press conference Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Cooper and other state leaders urged local school district officials to consider reopening with safety protocols in place, but said they would leave it up to each school district to decide what that would look like.
The governor did not issue additional executive orders regarding reopening “because the school systems that we have talked to want to know what the state believes regarding getting schools back open in person,” Gov. Cooper said. “We are giving them that guidance today, along with public health guidance, and (letting) them make decisions accordingly.”
State officials cited studies indicating coronavirus transmission in schools is reportedly low if safety measures are in place. Safety measures specified included enforcing social distancing, mask wearing at all times, screening for fevers, wiping down high touch surfaces and other protocols.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said vaccine quantities across the state are still very limited.
Regarding extracurricular activities, state officials said they do not recommend “indoor contact sports” for students over concerns of higher transmissibility, and recommend masks and other safety protocols concerning non-contact sports. Carteret County Schools is offering some indoor sports, like basketball, with mask wearing required.
Reporter Jackie Starkey contributed to this story.
