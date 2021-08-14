MaST students, staff join together to dedicate beacon in memory of late student Alex Doss

MOREHEAD CITY — Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School students and staff joined with Carteret Community College and county school officials Friday to dedicate a memorial in honor of late MaST student Alex Doss.
The memorial, a beacon formerly located in front of the McGee Building, now sits near the entrance of MaST, located in the Bryant Student Center. It has been painted, with a plaque in Alex’s memory placed on the base.
Alex was a freshman in the first class at MaST, which opened its doors on the CCC campus in August 2018. He died of a brain hemorrhage Jan. 11, 2019.
His parents, Sean and Jennifer Doss of Cedar Point, along with Alex’s brother Hunter, attended the ceremony. Ms. Doss, a former math teacher at MaST, said she was grateful school and college officials wanted to memorialize her son.
“It means his memory stays alive and people remember him,” Ms. Doss said following a brief ceremony on the steps of the Bryant Student Center. “He truly is our beacon.”
His father agreed.
“This beacon kind of shows his light continues to burn, and not just here, but a lot of places,” Mr. Doss said. “There’s a lot of people I’ve never seen before across the state who contacted us after he died. He affected a lot more people than I ever realized.”
MaST principal Cory Johnson, who took the role in July 2020, said while he never met Alex, his memory remains alive at the school.
“I hear about him all the time and his photos are everywhere,” Mr. Johnson said. “He epitomizes the students of MaST.”
Former MaST principal DeAnne Rosen, who served as principal while the 14-year-old attended the school, said, “When we pass by this lighthouse, dedicated in memory of Alex, remember the beacon of light, the beacon of strength, the beacon of hope that we all saw in Alex. His memory will continue to shine bright on this campus and forever in our hearts.”
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said, “We are proud this is a beacon for our college. This is a great symbol of MaST Early College. On behalf of our trustees, faculty and staff, thank you for allowing us to have this memorial for him.”
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said while he never met Alex, he realized the freshmen impacted many lives.
“Alex’s light still shines. This memorial reminds us that we do shine brighter together,” he said. “I’m excited it will be here as long as we are here and moving forward. I hope it will be here 20 years from now.”
Following the ceremony, MaST senior Courtney DuMarce of Newport, who attended classes with Alex, said she appreciated having the memorial outside of the school.
“It means a lot. He was friends with everyone and was really nice,” she said. “That they’ve done this for him is amazing.”
Alex “AJ” Jacob Doss was a member of the Order of the Eagle of the Boy Scouts of America. Born May 21, 2004, he’s remembered for his love of the outdoors. He was a captain boatsman, avid hunter, fisherman and ATV’er.
He also enjoyed football and was a member of the Croatan High School Junior Varsity Football Team during the 2018 season and played at the position of running back and defensive end.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.