MOREHEAD CITY - If it swims, floats or crawls in saltwater, chances were good it could be found on a plate this past weekend at the 36th annual North Carolina Seafood Festival.
Typically, a three-day event, this year's festival was shortened to Saturday and Sunday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian.
Ian, which made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane along the southwestern coast of Florida, brought widespread rain and minor flooding to Carteret County on Thursday and Friday. By Saturday, however, the storm had mostly dissipated.
Seafood Festival Executive Director Virginia Yopp said her team was happy with how the event turned out, despite the tumultuous forecast.
"We felt good about it," Yopp said. "It was really chaotic planning around Hurricane Ian, but we had a beautiful weekend. Even though it was short, there were a lot of people who wanted to attend just as much as we wanted to host the festival."
One of those guests, Debbie Thomas, explained she was happy to be able to get outside and enjoy what has quickly become a yearly tradition for her family.
"It's been great so far. Can't beat this weather," Thomas said while gesturing to the blue skies. "It was flooded yesterday, but today seems to be dry. There's not as big of a crowd, so you can actually get around and see things."
Thomas was also proud to show off her official Flounder Fling T-shirt won after tossing a rubber flounder into a cooking pan.
Another attendee, Royal Siverly, also participated in the Flounder Fling but was unsuccessful. He said he had not tried any of the seafood as of Saturday evening, but still thought the festival was "pretty groovy."
"I got to meet Mrs. United States, and that was a joy," Siverly said. "I watched her fling some flounder, and that was pretty cool."
Taking part in the culinary side of the festivities was Bobbie DeBeaumont, who said he got a plate of seafood from a booth hailing from Burgaw.
"I had the hard-shelled crabs, fried, with Tabasco Sauce," DeBeaumont said. "It was delicious. It's been a wonderful festival."
Other seafood restaurateurs and culinary artists from across the area held demonstrations at the Cooking With the Chefs Tent between Fifth and Sixth streets.
First up was Chef James Clarkson, an instructor of first-year students at Carteret Community College. Clarkson wowed the crowd by showing them how to prepare an oyster stew using plants grown by students in the college's agricultural program.
Even though many of Friday's activities were postponed to Sunday, estimates from the Morehead City Police Department put the crowd at more than 23,000 people in attendance at any given time.
Police Chief Bryan Dixon expressed his appreciation for the vast majority of attendees who help keep the festival safe and pleasant.
"The fact that within or adjacent to the Seafood Festival footprint, we issued only 24 parking violations, wrote a total of five state citations, took reports for four motor vehicle collisions and had only one theft reported, given the number in attendance speaks highly of our community and its visitors," Dixon said. "I am also happy to report we reconnected several lost children separated from their parent or guardian and had a number of lost property items successfully returned to their owners."
Also happy with the crowd was Zach DeWitt who traveled to the festival from Wilmington to represent his business Shark Teeth Mega Store. DeWitt was all smiles Saturday as he showcased his handmade creations.
"I found these megalodon teeth while scuba diving off the coast of Wrightsville and Carolina Beach," DeWitt explained. "I arranged them into the shape of a shark and coated it with tabletop resin."
While festival officials were still tallying the exact amount of money raised this year as of Monday evening, Yopp said plans for next year's Seafood Festival were already in the works.
Since 1987, the nonprofit organization that runs the festival has directly contributed more than $1.8 million dollars to local schools and charities.
According to organizers, the overall economic impact of the festival is estimated to generate more than $39 million each year for local businesses.
