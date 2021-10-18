BEAUFORT — A boat collision Saturday at The Boathouse at Front Street Village harbor and marina in Beaufort resulted in an injured person being transported to Vidant Health in Greenville.
Crews responded to an emergency call around 5:22 p.m. Saturday for a reported boat collision. First responders from the Beaufort Fire Department, the Beaufort EMS Department, the Beaufort Police Department, the N.C. Marine Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission arrived at the marina to find a boat with three occupants had collided with an unoccupied boat moored at the marina.
WRC Master Officer Tyler Ingle told the News-Times Monday the investigation is still ongoing.
According to Master Officer Ingle, Jason Edinger was the operator of the occupied boat, and with him were Andrew Minenna and one minor.
Two people were injured in the accident, one seriously. While Master Officer Ingle said he wasn’t authorized to identify the injured person, he said they received medical transport to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City and were later transferred to Vidant Health.
Due to the ongoing investigation, no charges have been filed as of Monday.
