CARTERET COUNTY — Only 37% of Carteret County Schools seniors have filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, this year, according to the N.C. First in FAFSA School Tracker.
A similar trend is being seen across the state, with applications statewide down nearly 6%, prompting state leaders to issue a call for seniors to complete the form, which is required to receive financial aid at most colleges and universities.
North Carolina is on par with the national average with 51.4% of the state’s high school seniors completing the FAFSA so far this year, 25th in the nation, behind neighboring Tennessee at 70.8%, Georgia at 53.4% and South Carolina at 51.6%.
The organization myFutureNC, along with partners Carolina Demography, College Foundation of North Carolina, College Advising Corps, the Hunt Institute and the John M. Belk Endowment, are sponsoring the N.C. First in FAFSA campaign to motivate students to take advantage of free federal aid to help them pay for college. Studies show students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education.
North Carolina government, education and business leaders are encouraging students to go to college affordably this fall. Many students qualify for the new Longleaf Commitment Grant that will cover tuition and fees for eligible students at all of the state’s 58 community colleges.
“We are at a critical time for our new high school graduates because we know if they don’t attend college immediately following graduation, the likelihood they will ever return for a degree is slim,” Cecilia Holden, CEO of myFutureNC, said. “Almost 70% of jobs in North Carolina will require a college degree or certificate by 2030. This class has been through so much with the added stress of the pandemic and we don’t want to see them get left behind.”
The N.C. First in FAFSA school tracker is a resource for school counselors and the community to track their local school’s progress. Nearly 500 North Carolina high schools are competing for grants in the N.C. First in FAFSA School Challenge. The current leaders for overall are Yancey County Schools at 65.9%, Elkin City Schools at 63.9%, Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools at 61.5%, Weldon City Schools at 60.9% and Asheville City Schools at 60.6%.
N.C. First in FAFSA is a myFutureNC Collaborative that focuses on increasing the number of high school seniors who complete the FAFSA application. Increasing the completion rate is a fundamental step in North Carolina’s efforts to meet the state’s 2 million by 2030 postsecondary educational attainment goal.
