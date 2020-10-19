Carteret County reports 12th COVID-19 death Monday; cases up

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported a 12th COVID-19 death Monday as the number of confirmed cases increased by 34 since Friday.
In a news release, the Carteret County Health Department announced the individual died Friday from complications related to COVID-19. The patient was in their 50s and reportedly had preexisting health conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, the health department said no further information about the deceased individual would be released.
“The Health Department sends our condolences to the family and loved ones of this resident,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said Monday in the release.
The latest death is the sixth to occur in Carteret County in less than a month.
Amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the health department urges residents to follow the three Ws as a prevention measure to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those are wearing a mask, waiting at least 6 feet away from others and washing your hands frequently.
The health department encourages people to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov for information about how to properly wear and select a face mask and for other guidelines.
The additional cases reported Monday bring the county’s total to 1,160 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic. Of those, 192 cases are considered active and 965 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Nine patients were hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City as of Monday afternoon.
Health providers have reportedly conducted 11,657 known COVID-19 tests, with 177 pending results Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.