EMERALD ISLE — Sea turtle nesting season has begun, with two nests and one false crawl reported already in Emerald Isle, according to the town’s nonprofit, all volunteer Sea Turtle Patrol.
Nest two was found by the volunteers on Saturday, May 28, according to Dale Baquer, head of the team, as was the false crawl.
“It appears (nest two) was the same loggerhead that made many loops and a false crawl first,” Ms. Baquer said. “She then came ashore about a mile further down our beach.”
The nest, which contained 145 eggs, was at the tideline, according to Ms. Baquer, so the team moved it higher up on the beach to keep it from being inundated.
All of the team’s work is by people who have been trained, and the efforts are done under a permit from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
Elsewhere on Bogue Banks, according to statistics from the N.C. Sea Turtle Project website Tuesday, one nest has been found in Indian Beach-Salter Path, one in Pine Knoll Shores and one in Fort Macon State Park, east of Atlantic Beach.
As usual, the most nests are being found within the Cape Lookout National Seashore, with 25 so far, and within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, with 17. Also as usual, the vast majority of the nests are by loggerhead turtles, the most common species to frequent North Carolina.
Volunteers in Bogue Banks towns walk the beach each morning, looking for nests. When nests show signs of hatching, the Emerald Isle team members stand watch, sometimes through the night, and dig trenches to help the hatchlings avoid predators and make it to the ocean.
Ms. Baquer said nesting season generally begins about May 1, but Emerald Isle usually gets its first nest in late May or early June, so everything appears right on schedule.
According to the website of the WRC Sea Turtle Nest Monitoring System, there were 26 nests in Emerald Isle in 2021. The record number of nests on the town’s strand is 52 in 2016.
In 2021, there were six nests in Salter Path-Indian Beach, 16 in Pine Knoll Shores, six in Atlantic Beach, four within Fort Macon State Park and 293 within the Cape Lookout National Seashore. The most nests in any location in the state last year was 315 within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
