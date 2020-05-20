Commission to meet Friday
The Pine Knoll Shores Community Appearance Commission will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday via teleconference to discuss site plans for the proposed tennis center at the Country Club of the Crystal Coast.
The commission will also review minutes from the April 15 and 23 commission meetings.
The meeting is open to the public, and those who wish to participate can do so by going to the website global.gotomeeting.com/join/382705949 or by calling 646-749-3122 and entering the access code 382-705-949.
Registration underway
Carteret Community College is currently enrolling students for the summer and fall semesters.
Summer semester begins Tuesday. Students can register at carteret.edu.
