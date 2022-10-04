PELETIER — Town commissioners Monday night voted 3-2 to appoint Walter Vinson to fill the board seat vacated when Walter Krause resigned in September.
Mayor Dale Sowers cast the deciding vote during the commission’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Highway 58.
Vinson was the town’s first mayor, serving in the position from the time Peletier was chartered by the General Assembly in 1996 until he resigned in July 2009 because he and his wife were doing a lot of traveling.
Peletier formed during a time when many residents were concerned that their properties would be annexed and taxed by nearby Cape Carteret. Since its incorporation, Peletier has maintained a property tax rate no higher than the current 5.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Commissioner Dan Taylor nominated Vinson, saying was a “founding father” of the town, knows it better than anyone and was willing to serve.
Commissioner Tim Quinn nominated Gary Burroughs.
Quinn and Steven Overby, both elected for the first time in November 2021, voted for Burroughs. Commissioners Taylor and David Bragg voted for Vinson, setting up the decision for Mayor Sowers, who votes only to break ties.
“I know Gary and I know Walter, but I’m going with Walter,” Sowers said.
He said he had talked to Vinson, and the latter told him he would serve only until the end of Krause’s term at the end of 2023, “so the seat will be open” for election next November.
Overby thanked Burroughs for tossing his hat in the ring and urged him and others to run for seats on the board in 2023.
Krause resigned for health reasons, and he has wife are moving to Florida to be close to family. Krause was appointed to the board to fill a vacancy in 2017. He won election to return to the board in 2019.
Vinson was not at the meeting Monday night.
