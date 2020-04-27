CARTERET COUNTY — State and local officials report a “significant increase” in emergency department visits related to overdose in Carteret County between February and March.
According to a Monday release from the county, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported during that timeframe, Carteret County ranked within the top 10 counties with the highest overdose-related ED visits.
"Loneliness, isolation, fear and anxiety are frequent triggers for alcohol or other drug use," stated Carteret County Health Director Stephanie Cannon. “If you or a loved one is struggling with substance use during this pandemic, there is help through community treatment resources.”
The start of the period in question occurred just before restrictions began being widely implemented across the state to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The health department and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office encourage those struggling with addiction to seek treatment, according to the release.
There are two mobile crisis providers in the area, RHA and Integrated Family Services, which offer crisis intervention services during the current state of emergency.
“Their teams of behavioral health professionals are available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, to confidentially and safely stabilize the person at home, work, or wherever in the community the crisis occurs,” the release continued.
For help with people in crisis, call RHA Mobile Crisis at 1-844-709-4097 or Integrated Family Services at 1-866-437-1821.
For a list of substance abuse resources in our area, visit the health department website, carteretcountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6654/Carteret-County-Behavioral-Health-and-SubstanceAbuse-Resources.
“We are seeing increasing numbers of overdoses; especially due to heroin and fentanyl,” Sheriff Asa Buck stated in the release. “So far, this year, we’ve had eight deaths attributed to drug overdose.
“Most of the people who have survived an overdose were lucky enough to have someone find them quickly and call for help and Narcan (a drug that can reverse and block the effects of opioids), was readily available to them. The continual use of heroin and fentanyl and other narcotics will only serve to destroy more lives.”
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and/or visit the nearest ED.
According to the release, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City has taken additional safety measures to ensure all patients receive the safest care possible during the pandemic.
