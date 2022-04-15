MOREHEAD CITY — Families registering children for kindergarten for the 2022-23 academic year were able to get a head start Wednesday during early registration events at county elementary schools.
It’s the first time in two years the school system has been able to host an in-person early registration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, early registration was done during drive-thru events.
Parents and children seemed to enjoy the excitement as they gathered at Morehead City Primary School, one of eight county elementary schools holding early registration.
Some parents, however, like Megan Lambeth, were having mixed emotions as they registered their first child for school.
“It’s bittersweet. I’m excited, but sad,” Ms. Lambeth said as she and her husband Josh registered their daughter Kinsley.
As well as allowing parents to get a head start on registration, teachers were able to do a few basic assessments to see where the youngsters stood on identifying letters, numbers and colors.
“It gives us a chance to see where everybody is and helps us prepare,” kindergarten teacher Carlyn Cottrell said. “It gives children and parents a chance to see the school and meet the teachers. It makes them more comfortable before the fall.”
While there were brief assessments, most of the event was designed to get children excited about starting school and provide an opportunity for parents to get information and meet teachers. There were balloons, games, tours of the school, and each child received a large bag with the words “I’m a Big Kid Now!” written on them. A book was placed inside each bag to give youngsters an early start on reading.
Lisa Kittrell, director of elementary education and Title 1 programs for the county school system, said 340 students signed up Wednesday for kindergarten. She anticipates that number will increase significantly prior to the start of the 2022-23 academic year. There are currently 501 kindergarten students enrolled in county public schools for the 2021-22 school year.
“Our numbers always rise by August,” she said. “Families can register at any time but are strongly encouraged to register sooner rather than later.”
Ms. Kittrell added she was pleased with the turnout for early registration, which she said was close to pre-pandemic numbers.
“The kickoff was a great opportunity to ensure that parents are aware of the process to register and have the proper paperwork to have their registration completed,” she said. “Having families register early helps the school system prepare for the 2022-23 school year.”
Parents attending registration at Morehead City Primary said they liked the opportunity to register their children early.
“We wanted to do this so she could get more comfortable and so she can see where she will go and get comfortable with the environment,” Ms. Lambeth said.
Her daughter, Kinsley, wasn’t quite sure what she thought about going to school yet, but she did say she was looking forward to learning about animals.
Morehead City Primary School Principal Ashley Melton said she was excited about being able to hold an in-person early registration this year.
“I love it. We get to meet the families, and the teachers get to engage with the families,” she said. “We also get to give tours of the school. With the drive-thru, we didn’t get that opportunity.”
If families have not registered their children for kindergarten, they can do so by visiting the school system’s website, carteretcountyschools.org.
On the website, they will find an online registration and items needed to complete the process. Those items include a certified copy of the birth certificate, proof of residence, an individual education plan (IEP) if applicable and custody paperwork if applicable.
