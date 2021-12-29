Fort Macon, Pine Knoll Shores accept natural Christmas tree drop-offs

ATLANTIC BEACH — With Christmas over for another year, Carteret County residents and visitors with natural Christmas trees are invited to drop them off at Fort Macon State Park to help protect the beach dunes there.
The State Park Service at Fort Macon collects natural Christmas trees to place them on the beaches at the fort. This helps catch the sand and maintains the dunes, which protect the inland environment at the park.
Fort Macon Superintendent Randy Newman said in an email to the News-Times as of Monday, the park has already received about 75 trees.
“Last year the park received a little over a thousand trees,” he said. “We anticipate between 1,000 to 1,500 trees this year.”
Those who wish to drop off their trees at Fort Macon may do so in the parking lot at the fort. Mr. Newman said the park service requests everyone dropping off trees remove any lights, ornaments and other decorations before bringing it to Fort Macon.
“We’ll be accepting trees until the end of January,” he said.
According to Mr. Newman, the park service at Fort Macon began collecting Christmas trees in 1964 when park rangers would go to the county landfill to collect the trees to help stabilize the dunes. Shortly after that, county residents and visitors began bringing their trees directly to the park.
“The park doesn’t have the exact number of trees that have been recycled at the park,” Mr. Newman said. “If I had to give a guess, I’d say around 80,000 trees (have been collected) over the years.”
Mr. Newman went on to say using Christmas trees for dune stabilization has proven very effective, as well as using them to serve as “a natural barrier to prevent the public from making side trails through the dunes, which can destroy the dune vegetation that’s so important in holding the dunes in place.”
The park service at Fort Macon isn’t the only agency that accepts Christmas trees to put on the beach. In Pine Knoll Shores, town staff also accept the trees for the same use. Town manager Brian Kramer said Monday trees may be dropped off in the southwest corner of the Iron Steamer Public Beach Access on Highway 58.
“We’ll make good use of them on the beach to help build our dune,” he said.
According to Mr. Kramer, town staff has been collecting Christmas trees for about 11 years.
“We copied the practice from Fort Macon,” he said. “Last year we received 41 trees. We received many more from the town of Swansboro, who I will invite to bring trees again if they want.”
Mr. Kramer said he expects roughly the same number of trees this year as last. He said the trees “do a commendable job of attracting sand.”
“They gather the sand over the winter months,” Mr. Kramer said, “but are generally fallen apart by the summer months.”
