NCDOT delays Bridges Street extension project once again

MOREHEAD CITY — With the project still paused at the preferred alternative selection stage,N.C. Department of Transportation officials have pushed back the start of right-of-way land acquisition for the Bridges Street extension project until at least 2027 and construction until 2028.
The news came during a Carteret County Transportation Committee meeting held on Zoom Wednesday afternoon. NCDOT Division 2 Planning Engineer Len White shared an update on the Bridges Street extension and other various transportation projects happening or planned around the county.
“There’s not a lot of new information on it, it is currently still paused and it’s scheduled to go to right-of-way in fiscal year 2027,” Mr. White said of the Bridges Street project, which proposes extending the existing road by about 3 miles to provide an alternate connection between Morehead City and Newport and relieve traffic congestion on Highway 70.
The original project timeline put right-of-way acquisition beginning in 2022 and construction in 2025, but in the fall of 2019, NCDOT announced it was putting the project on hold due to a departmental funding shortfall. The department’s money problems worsened in 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic, at which point NCDOT halted all but the most critical projects in an effort to build back its reserves.
At the time when the Bridges Street project was put on hold, officials were deciding between two alternative routes – one tying into Old Murdoch Road and the other tying in just west of Sam Garner Road.
“When the project got stopped, there were two alternatives still on the table. We were in the process of having the CAMA (Coastal Area Management Act) and the (U.S. Army) Corps of Engineers review those and they were bringing back feedback to us,” said Preston Hunter, NCDOT Division 2 engineer. “At this point, we still have not actually selected a preferred route.”
The project has been controversial from its inception, with opponents from surrounding communities who are concerned about environmental impacts and the loss of historic homes and land. NCDOT held a series of public meetings in 2018 and 2019 to gather feedback on the proposed routes, and even delayed selecting a preferred alternative due to the outpouring of feedback.
County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman has pushed NCDOT in the past for more information about the Bridges Street extension project because it could have a major impact on the Crystal Coast Business Park. He asked NCDOT officials Wednesday whether there’s a chance the project could be accelerated if the department gets a funding boon in the next few years.
“I think right now, that’s the best case (scenario),” Mr. Hunter said of the current timeline. “…If money did come in, there’d be so many projects competing for that money.”
The project was estimated to cost around $45 million when it was initially approved.
