ATLANTIC BEACH — Soaring gas prices couldn’t trump the blue skies and sunny weather that drew crowds to the county’s beaches for Memorial Day weekend.
With the holiday weekend kicking off the start of the county’s tourist season, Fort Macon State Park Superintendent Randy Newman said Tuesday attendance numbers at the park told the story.
From Saturday to Monday, there were 25,275 visitors to the park, compared to 21,324 during the Memorial Day holiday in 2021.
With the crowds, however, came numerous water rescues not only at Fort Macon, but in beach communities along Bogue Banks.
“Saturday and Sunday were busy due to the weather conditions and rip currents, but it calmed down on Monday,” Mr. Newman said.
No serious injuries were reported during rescue calls.
He cautioned visitors to the county’s beaches to pay attention to which flags are posted, be aware of your swimming capabilities and listen to lifeguards.
“Basically know your limitations,” he said. “Swim where there are lifeguards and be aware of the flags. Green means conditions are safe to swim, yellow means be cautious and red means stay out of the water. But even with green, you need to be aware of your swimming abilities.”
All in all, Mr. Newman said despite the challenges, it was a great Memorial Day weekend.
“The sun was out,” he said. “It was perfect weather for the beach.”
Many visiting Fort Macon on Monday had come down for a day visit.
“We just came down for the day,” Sonya Genette of Goldsboro said. “We just needed to get away.”
Oceanana Fishing Pier Manager Jessica Rudd also said crowds enjoyed a great weekend of fishing and beach time, although attendance at the pier was down from last year.
“It just seemed a little bit slower than normal. I’m not sure if gas prices had anything to do with that,” she said Monday.
She added that pier owners decided to close their restaurant on Monday to give employees a break so they could enjoy the holiday.
“Due to being short staffed, we don’t want to overwork our employees, who have been working so hard,” she said. “Our pier has remained open throughout the weekend, and everyone has been great.”
Pier visitor Tarek Kaouk, a student at UNC-Charlotte, said he and a friend had come down to visit Atlantic Beach over the weekend.
“It was our first time, and we’ve had a great time,” he said. “We had done our research and felt like this would be a great place to visit. We plan to come back for July 4.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.