Study finds sidewalk feasible along Highway 58 in Pine Knoll Shores

PINE KNOLL SHORES — A sidewalk extension would go best along the north side of Highway 58 if Pine Knoll Shores officials choose to pursue it, a recent study indicates.
The town’s board of commissioners met virtually Oct. 13 via Webinar and in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle. The board received a report on a feasibility study for a proposed sidewalk extension along Highway 58 from the intersection of Pine Knoll Boulevard east to the Atlantic Beach/Pine Knoll Shores town limits. The project also proposes connecting the sidewalk to the public walking trail at the N.C. Roosevelt Natural Area.
After discussion, the board unanimously approved sending out a resident survey by mail to get public input on the project.
Town manager Brian Kramer delivered the feasibility study report, which was conducted by Arendell Engineers of Morehead City. The findings indicate the north side of Highway 58, while not perfect, is better suited for a sidewalk than the south side.
“The most significant issue with the nature trail connection is the deed restriction,” Mr. Kramer said. “My recommendation is that it’s the state’s decision” to allow a connection.
The total cost estimate for the sidewalk project is $1,454,616. The walking trail connection would cost an additional $137,873.
There was some debate among commissioners on whether or not to include in the survey estimates on how much ad valorem property tax rates would need to increase if tax revenue was used to pay for the projects.
Commissioner Alicia Durham was strongly opposed to including such estimates as she’s concerned residents might mistakenly think the board has already decided on a funding method.
“At this point there’s no tax implication until (state officials) make a decision (on the connection project),” she said.
After deliberation, Mr. Kramer said he could word the survey to explain the tax rate estimates are only hypothetical.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
