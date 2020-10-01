Beach panel delays decision on Bogue Banks master plan

PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Carteret County Beach Commission Monday afternoon again tabled a big decision on whether to opt into a long-term federal Bogue Banks beach nourishment master plan.
The plan would be in lieu of the recent formula depending upon local, state and occasional federal emergency money to pay for nourishment.
The board, which advises the County Shore Protection Office, headed by manager Greg Rudolph, met in Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall.
Part of the reason for the delay, Mr. Rudolph said Tuesday, was there were only three commission members at the meeting, while the majority of the 11-member panel participated on Zoom because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Because this issue is so important, we decided to wait until we can get more face-to-face dialogue,” Mr. Rudolph said. “We have no hard date on any of this, so we’re OK.”
Beach commission Chairperson Trace Cooper, mayor of Atlantic Beach, said in an email Tuesday he is “still undecided” about the Army Corps of Engineers’ project.
“I think we have two good options and can’t make a bad choice,” he said. “That’s a good position to be in. Our existing … plan has served us well and will continue to do so. If we didn’t have a good program, and Rudi (Mr. Rudolph) to oversee it, I would be totally in favor of the Corps … project.
“But we’ve got a great program,” he continued, “so we are not as reliant on the Army Corps of Engineers as many other beach towns.”
Mayor Cooper said the key to him is “which of the options provides the most reliable conduit for federal and state funding.”
The ACE has supplied sand to Atlantic Beach, at no cost, for years from dredging at the State Port of Morehead City.
Mr. Cooper said he isn’t sure how other commission members feel.
“I haven’t heard any strong opinions one way or another,” he said. “That’s why we tabled our discussion. We need to talk it through as a board. That’s hard to do via Zoom.”
The 50-year federal plan, called the Bogue Banks Coastal Storm Risk Management Project, has been a goal of the shore protection office for almost 20 years. It’s supposed to provide 65% percent federal money to augment 35% local money for an initial beach nourishment project, as well as at least 50% of the cost of future maintenance when measured erosion “triggers” show projects are warranted.
Under the current system, the county has provided the lion’s share of money from its beach nourishment fund – derived from half of the proceeds of the occupancy tax – augmented by state grants and money provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay to replace sand lost in hurricanes.
The county, like the proposed federal plan, has used a trigger system – measuring erosion through engineers’ surveys – to determine when nourishment is needed in specific locations. The idea is to keep the beaches wide and enticing to tourists and to provide protective dunes for oceanfront residents and businesses that make up the county’s tax base.
The genesis of the federal plan goes back to 2001, when the county executed a feasibility agreement with the ACE to initiate the project. In 2014, the ACE approved the plan but did not fund it. In 2017, the agency developed plans and specifications for the initial project, which would build new oceanfront dunes all along the island. Finally, in January of this year, Congress appropriated $44.5 million to the ACE for the Bogue Banks plan.
The commission began discussing the plan in earnest during its June meeting, learning from Mr. Rudolph of a number of pros and cons. Several members of the panel, including Mayor Cooper, expressed misgivings about the plan, which would eliminate the county’s use of FEMA money for sand replacement costs after hurricanes or other storms. Since Hurricane Irene in 2004, FEMA has provided $87,862,725 for nourishment projects on Bogue Banks.
In addition, the ACE would assemble the plans and specifications for the projects.
“I’m very concerned about giving up local control,” said panel member Jim Normile, an Emerald Isle commissioner, in response to the written and oral presentation by Mr. Rudolph in June.
If the commission ultimately recommends going with the federal plan, Mr. Rudolph said Tuesday, the next step would be to enter into a formal agreement with the ACE by February and begin the necessary acquisition of 1,203 easements from oceanfront property owners along the length of Bogue Banks. He estimated that could cost $2.4 million.
So far, according to Mr. Rudolph, the county has spent $1,629,225 to study the feasibility of the plan and another $350,000 on engineering and design. The federal government has spent $2,943,503 on the feasibility study and $1.3 million on engineering and design. The state has kicked in $1,299,225 on the feasibility study and $350,000 for engineering and design.
That’s a total of more than $7.5 million. Mr. Rudolph said if the county doesn’t move ahead with the plan, that $44.5 million allocation from the ACE would disappear.
Reporter’s note: The News-Times did not attend Monday’s beach commission meeting.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
