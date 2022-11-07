MOREHEAD CITY — Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and its White Oak River waterkeeper, Riley Lewis, recently announced in a news release that a summer 2022 study of a portion of the river found no PFAS in surface waters.
The organization, based in Morehead City, undertook the study after the town of Maysville was found to have high levels of PFAS in ground water and drinking water.
PFAS, or Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, are a group of chemicals used in non-stick cookware, stain repellent, waterproof coatings, firefighting foam and many other manufacturing processes.
“This summer our White Oak Waterkeeper collected surface water samples around the town to identify if any of these toxic chemicals may also be in the surrounding waters of the White Oak River” and found none, Riley said in the release.
These “forever chemicals” do not break down over time and instead accumulate in people, wildlife and the environment, Lewis said. She added that PFAS have been found in surface water, air, soil, food and many commercial materials. PFAS are widely linked to serious health conditions such as cancer, liver and kidney disease, reproductive issues, immunodeficiencies and hormonal disruptions.
“Last week, Waterkeeper Alliance released a groundbreaking new analysis of American waterways that sounds the alarm on a PFAS pollution emergency,” Lewis added in a press release. “In a test of 114 waterways from across the country, 83% were found to contain at least one type of PFAS. In the samples taken by Coastal Carolina Riverwatch in the White Oak River, we found that the surface waters around Maysville did not have any detectable levels of PFAS.”
Maysville has closed its drinking water well and is receiving water from Jones County.
The town has recently received a combined $6 million in grants for infrastructure updates, including a new well and water treatment system, Lewis added, and its town manager, Schumata Brown, “let us know that the ‘updates should be completed and running by the early summer of 2023.’”
GenX, a specific PFAS, has been a major problem in waters in the Cape Fear/Wilmington area for years, because of a Fayetteville plant that discharged upstream into the Cape Fear River, which is the drinking supply for more than 250,000 people. The problem was discovered in 2017.
However, on Oct. 22, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced that after a $43 million CFPUA project, “The water running from the taps in many Wilmington-area homes served by Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is now virtually free of the PFAS compounds, including GenX.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
