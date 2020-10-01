Atlantic Beach to ask NCDOT to end seasonal speed limit change

ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials are seeking a permanent change in the speed limit along Fort Macon Road, reducing it to 35 mph along its entire length year-round.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council met for its regular meeting Monday at the town hall boardroom and held a public hearing on a request to reduce the speed limit along West Fort Macon Road.
After discussion, the council unanimously eliminated the seasonal speed limit change along the road from the intersection with the Atlantic Beach Causeway west to town limits and approved a speed limit of 35 mph year-round. In an email to the News-Times Tuesday, Town Manager David Walker said in doing so, the council realizes it must have the concurrence of the N.C. Department of Transportation to put this change into effect and will make the request of the state agency.
Councilman Rich Johnson said pedestrian and cycling traffic in town seems to be increasing.
“The day is coming we’ll be 35 mph year-round,” he said. “So many people will cross that road .”
Currently from Oct. 15 to March 15 each year, the speed limit along a section of Fort Macon Road is lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph. However, residents in the Cottages at Bay Ridge condominium complex have requested having the section of West Fort Macon Road where the speed limit is reduced extended to include their neighborhood.
Part of the reason for the request is because of the use of low-speed vehicles. State statutes only allow LSVs on state roads where the speed limit is 35 mph or less.
While several residents and second homeowners spoke during the public hearing in support of reducing the speed limit, Councilman M.J. Forrest seemed hesitant to send the request to the NCDOT. He seemed concerned doing so would actually create more of a hazard by increasing the number of LSVs on the road and requiring traffic coming into Atlantic Beach to slow down.
In other news at Monday’s meeting, the council decided, by general consensus to hold a public hearing on the proposed Coastal Area Management Act land-use plan update. This hearing will occur after the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission finishes a review of the LUP.
Mayor Trace Cooper said the updated plan “frames the goals for Atlantic Beach” in terms of future growth and development. The town planning board received a presentation on the LUP update Sept. 1 at its regular meeting, and the board unanimously recommended the council approve the update.
Among the recommendations in the LUP update is considering allowing wastewater extensions down Atlantic Beach Causeway from existing package treatment plants.
CodeWright Planners worked with town officials on this update, and representative Chad Meadows was present at the meeting Monday.
“This plan focuses on things that need to be done, based on what we heard (at public forums),” he said.
The following also occurred at Monday’s meeting:
· Police Chief Jeff Harvey delivered a report to the council on this summer’s paid parking program. The chief said the parking program brought in $261,812 in revenue and had $28,537 in expenses, resulting in $233,276 in net revenue.
· Fire Chief Mike Simpson delivered a report to the council on this summer’s lifeguard program. The chief said there were no fatal drownings in Atlantic Beach this summer tourism season, but the department performed 58 water rescues on the main beach, 20 rescues using all-terrain vehicles, provided first aid for 62 incidents and helped locate 13 lost children. Total seasonal costs for the lifeguard program this year were $55,183.92, up from $50,157.57 in 2019.
· Parks and Recreation Director Morgan Gilbert delivered a report on the town’s recreation program for this summer’s tourism season. Ms. Gilbert said the Atlantic Beach Community Park brought in total revenues of $78,523, down from 2019’s total revenues of $79,640.50.
· Public Works Director Marc Schulze informed the council Groundwater Management Associates had delivered a recommendation on the town’s water treatment facilities. He said the consulting firm recommends converting the existing chlorine treatment system to one that uses chloramines. GMA will deliver a proposal on this conversion at a later date.
· Mr. Schulze also reported staff partnered with UNC Institute of Marine Sciences marine ecology and water quality professor Dr. Rachel Noble on recreational water quality testing this summer. He said they collected 25 samples from five separate sites and plan to collect more in spring 2021.
· The council unanimously approved the consent agenda, including minutes from the June 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 8 work sessions, the June 22, July 27 and Aug. 24 regular meetings and the June 22 closed session.
