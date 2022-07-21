BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night voted unanimously to rezone a 12-acre tract at 1607 Highway 101 from industrial and wholesale (conditional use) to general business (conditional)
The board met in its chambers in the administration building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort and online via the county Facebook page.
The application came from James Johner of Carteret Marine Services LLC.
Mr. Johner had told the county planning commission earlier this year that needed the rezoning in order to expand the business, which has been growing in recent years. The planning commission voted 3-1 to recommend the governing body approved the rezoning request.
During the discussion Monday night, county planning director Gene Foxworth told commissioners the request complied with county land use plan. The county mailed notices of the proposed rezoning to adjacent property owners, and Mr. Foxworth said there were three objections, and four others did not object. No one spoke during the required public hearing Monday night.
Mr. Foxworth added that the request complied with the county land-use plan. Property to the west is zoned for business and is undeveloped, while properties to the east, south and west are zoned residential, some developed and some not. As part of the approval, Mr. Johner is to provide buffers.
The planning director explained that the board had rezoned the property for Mr. Johner about two years ago to allow him to establish the business at that location.
The conditions Mr. Johner agreed to limit the uses of the property to contractor plant storage yard, boat storage yard, contractor’s office, fabrication shop, fruit/vegetable stand, marine equipment storage, overnight RV storage and retail.
The N.C. Secretary of State’s office also lists Mr. Johner as manager of Bordeaux-Johner Farms LLC.
